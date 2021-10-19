Chris Pratt Gives Guardians Of The Galaxy Fans The News They've Been Waiting For

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise has been one of Marvel's most successful since the first film premiered in 2014. Even so, the production for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" has been one of the most star-crossed of all Marvel films in recent memory. In 2018, a year after the second film premiered, beloved director James Gunn was temporarily fired from the franchise over some controversial old tweets. After an outpouring of fan support, Marvel brought Gunn back into the fold, but not before the director signed on with DC to direct "The Suicide Squad." This meant that Gunn wouldn't be available to helm the next "Guardians" movie until "The Suicide Squad" premiered, which it finally did in August 2021.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States in March 2020, which affected all parts of life — especially the movie industry. Marvel was no exception, and Disney was forced to push back the release dates on nearly all films planned for release during its Phase 4. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" wasn't planned as part of Phase 4 (via Inside the Magic), but many observers are concerned that the delays with the other Marvel movies will have a ripple effect on the entire upcoming schedule.

That's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the next "Guardians." But fortunately, it looks like things are still very much on track.