New Supergirl Finale Photos Reveal Emotional Series Sendoff

"Supergirl" has had an interesting journey throughout the Arrowverse. The Melissa Benoist-led series originally debuted on NBC, taking place in a separate universe to the other DC shows like "Arrow" and "The Flash." But Grant Gustin's Scarlet Speedster managed to crossover into the series in Season 1's "World's Finest" to establish a connection between "Supergirl" and the rest of the shows before it moved over to The CW going into Season 2. Benoist even teams up with all the other heroes in the crossover events "Invasion," "Crisis on Earth-X," "Elseworlds," and "Crisis on Infinite Earths."

All this is to say that Melissa Benoist's Kara Zor-El has had a brilliant journey on the small screen in the last few years, but it's time for "Supergirl" to come to an end. The CW announced that "Supergirl" Season 6 is the final season of the show, and it appears the real reason it's ending is that ratings aren't meeting expectations against the budget needed to bring the Kryptonian to life.

Season 6 is pushing the series into bold new territory as the Super Friends wind up facing Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) and Nyxly — an imp from the fifth dimension. (No, DC Comics fans, she's not a version of Mr. Mxyzptlk.) And with the finale rapidly approaching, new photos from the series tease that there'll be an emotional sendoff for the Last Daughter of Krypton.