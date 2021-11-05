Richard Madden And Gemma Chan Reveal Why Working With Chloe Zhao Was 'Dangerous'

One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's main filmmaking tools is its extensive use of computer-generated imagery, also known as VFX, to make otherworldly events come to life on screen. But even when working on a big-budget project like "Eternals," Chloe Zhao is a traditionalist who insisted on ditching the sterile blue and green boxes of a motion capture set in favor of shots captured in real-world locations with natural light. While "Eternals" reviews report that the decision paid off visually, it also came with a set of challenges for the cast, as stars Gemma Chan and Richard Madden explained (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Asked how Zhao's insistence on natural light affected their jobs, Madden answered, "It affects things in terms of timing. You end up with a very limited window in order to get the shot that the director wants." That's because natural light is both fleeting and unpredictable, dependent on the time of day, cloud coverage, and more. "You've got to bring your A-game," Madden observed, "because you're only going to get two takes before the sun is over that mountain and we've lost it. We'd have to wait another day for it. So it's always quite exciting when you're shooting like that. It's dangerous and exciting." Chan chimed in to agree. "It's a challenge, as Richard said. You do have a small window where the light is perfect and it's weather-dependent as well," she offered.

Despite the pressure to be on their game for the daylight shots, Chan felt it was all worth it for the chance to be a part of nature. "We were in sandstorms and we were on really windy cliff tops," the actress said. "We were soaked and dusty, and it's hard to replicate that when you're in a studio environment. There's just something about being in the elements."