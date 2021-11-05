Legendary Filmmaker Chris Columbus Reveals His Biggest Inspiration

Kicking off his career in Hollywood nearly four decades ago, filmmaking legend Chris Columbus has since dazzled audiences as either a writer, director or producer of some of Hollywood's biggest fantasy films. Following his debut as a screenwriter for the comedy-drama "Reckless," Columbus shot to superstardom as the scribe of the holiday-themed horror comedy "Gremlins," under the auspices of director Joe Dante and executive producer Steven Spielberg. The enormous success of "Gremlins" soon led to another screenwriting gig for producer Spielberg, as he penned director Barry Levinson's action-adventure "Young Sherlock Holmes."

Before too long, Columbus found himself in the director's chair, beginning with hit adventure comedy "Adventures in Babysitting" in 1987. Three years later, Columbus made his way to Hollywood's filmmaker A-list, following his direction of film icon John Hughes' screenplay of the holiday classic "Home Alone." Things only got bigger from there, as Columbus directed the smash hit "Mrs. Doubtfire" in 1993, as well as the first two blockbuster "Harry Potter" films: "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" in 2001, and "Harry Potter and Chamber of Secrets" in 2002.

Yet for all the grand opportunities Columbus has had throughout his career, he's never directed a comic book superhero movie. It's strange, considering that an iconic comic book company and character inspired him to become a filmmaker in the first place.