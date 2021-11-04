The Indiana Jones 5 Crew Just Suffered A Tragic Death

As the film industry continues to look for answers in the wake of the "Rust" on-set shooting, which tragically resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, another production has experienced an untimely passing: "Indiana Jones 5."

It's the latest setback for a film that's been plagued by production delays. In June, star Harrison Ford injured his shoulder. Before that, Disney had already pushed back the film in an overall shakeup of its release schedule. The studio even delayed the film's release again last month, pushing it to June 30, 2023 (via EW). As of now, it is unclear if the tragic death of one of its crew members will delay the film once again.

"Indiana Jones 5" will be the fifth installment in the "Indiana Jones" franchise, and will most likely see Harrison Ford making his final turn in the role of the fedora-wearing archaeologist, which he originated in 1981. The upcoming film also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag"), Mads Mikkelsen ("Hannibal"), Thomas Krestschmann ("Avengers: Age of Ultron"), Boyd Holbrook ("Logan"), Toby Jones ("Captain America"), Shaunette Renée Wilson ("Black Panther"), and Antonio Banderas ("Mask of Zorro").

Here's everything we know about the "Indian Jones 5" tragedy.