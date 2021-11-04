We Finally Have An Official Synopsis For The Batman

In anticipation of the film's early 2022 release, Warner Bros. has unveiled the official synopsis for "The Batman" online today (via Collider). The synopsis calls the film "an edgy, action-packed thriller that depicts Batman in his early years, struggling to balance rage with righteousness as he investigates a disturbing mystery that has terrorized Gotham." The release of the synopsis comes several weeks after the 2021 DC FanDome event, which saw the unveiling of never-before-seen production images and a second trailer for "The Batman."

The film's official synopsis goes on to add that "Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he's hunting."

Based on previous descriptions and clips from the film, it appears that "The Batman" will follow Pattinson's Bruce Wayne as he tries to track down and stop Paul Dano's The Riddler, a serial killer-esque figure wreaking havoc throughout Gotham. Along the way, Pattinson's Batman will come into contact with several other classic DC Comics characters, though, it's unclear whether some of them will be working with or against him.

Directed by Matt Reeves, "The Batman" promises to be much more of a mystery-thriller than previous films about the character have been, with Dano's Riddler drawing frequent comparisons to the real-life Zodiac killer. The film's official synopsis only further sells it as a truly unique superhero blockbuster — one unlike any other that audiences have seen on the big screen before.

"The Batman" is set to hit theaters on March 4, 2022.