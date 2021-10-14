The Real Reason Moon Knight Was Oscar Isaac's 'Most Challenging' Shoot
In the past several years, Oscar Isaac has skyrocketed to the top of Hollywood, and it's easy to see why. Shortly after captivating audiences and critics through smaller projects like "Ex Machina" and "Inside Llewyn Davis," Isaac began to dip his toe into the blockbuster pool. Doing so made him the daring Resistance pilot Poe Dameron in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, the titular evil mutant from "X-Men: Apocalypse," the voice behind Gomez Addams in the animated "Addams Family" films, and more. Unsurprisingly, his journey will soon bring him to arguably the biggest franchise ever created: the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Marvel Studios is sparing no expense when it comes to its Disney+ offerings, putting a spotlight on some of the Marvel canon's less-prevalent heroes. While most of these productions have highlighted familiar big-screen faces, others are taking a vastly different approach. "Moon Knight" is one such title, with Oscar Isaac set to portray the titular vigilante in his long-awaited MCU debut. As of this writing, we have yet to see how he tackled the role of Marc Spector, but rest assured, he's well-acclimated to it at this point and knows exactly what the show is all about.
Despite his clear passion for the series and character — and his affinity for the costume – Oscar Isaac has admitted that "Moon Knight" was his most challenging shoot to date. Here's why.
The Moon Knight workload was massive
With the release of director Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" — featuring Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides — on the horizon, the actor stopped by Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast (via Variety) to discuss the film and a handful of other topics. Of course, "Moon Knight" managed to sneak its way into the conversation, prompting Isaac to share some tidbits about his experience working on it.
"I found so much room to do things that I've never done before and had been curious about and wanting to do," he said, recalling his early collaborations with Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige as particularly encouraging. "I told him I'm going to come in with these big ideas, and if you don't like them, that's fair. And immediately, we saw it all."
At the same time, Oscar Isaac made it clear that "Moon Knight" wasn't all fun and games. He called it "the biggest workload I've ever had in my career and most challenging," adding that the amount of work they squeezed into the eight-month-long shoot was astounding. Even in the face of such a mammoth workload, however, Isaac "couldn't wait to get to set and work."
"Moon Knight" will join the ever-expanding Disney+ library sometime in 2022, and when it does, surely all of Oscar Isaac's hard work, as well as that of the entire cast and crew, will prove worth it.