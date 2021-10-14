The Real Reason Moon Knight Was Oscar Isaac's 'Most Challenging' Shoot

In the past several years, Oscar Isaac has skyrocketed to the top of Hollywood, and it's easy to see why. Shortly after captivating audiences and critics through smaller projects like "Ex Machina" and "Inside Llewyn Davis," Isaac began to dip his toe into the blockbuster pool. Doing so made him the daring Resistance pilot Poe Dameron in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, the titular evil mutant from "X-Men: Apocalypse," the voice behind Gomez Addams in the animated "Addams Family" films, and more. Unsurprisingly, his journey will soon bring him to arguably the biggest franchise ever created: the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios is sparing no expense when it comes to its Disney+ offerings, putting a spotlight on some of the Marvel canon's less-prevalent heroes. While most of these productions have highlighted familiar big-screen faces, others are taking a vastly different approach. "Moon Knight" is one such title, with Oscar Isaac set to portray the titular vigilante in his long-awaited MCU debut. As of this writing, we have yet to see how he tackled the role of Marc Spector, but rest assured, he's well-acclimated to it at this point and knows exactly what the show is all about.

Despite his clear passion for the series and character — and his affinity for the costume – Oscar Isaac has admitted that "Moon Knight" was his most challenging shoot to date. Here's why.