Why Jeff From Home Sweet Home Alone Looks So Familiar

If you'd told moviegoers even a year ago that a new "Home Alone" movie was on the horizon, they'd likely have said you were crazy. And yet here we are, with Disney + prepping to unleash "Home Sweet Home Alone" on the holiday-loving masses. The film will be the sixth in the "Home Alone" franchise, and if we're being completely honest, it looks to be a lot of fun.

That being said, "Home Sweet Home Alone" also looks like yet another shameless rehash of the beloved 1990 original. That's just fine, as "Jojo Rabbit" breakout star Archie Yates is bringing some serious energy to proceedings as Max, the precocious pre-teen tasked with defending his home from dastardly burglars this time around. And if you have given the "Home Sweet Home Alone" trailer a look, you no doubt saw quite a few familiar faces filling out the film's cast, including that of Ellie Kemper, Chris Parnell, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Ally Maki, Pete Davidson, and, of course, O.G. "Home Alone" supporting player Devin Ratray.

Though you might be struggling to place it, odds are you also recognized the face of Jeff (one of the film's new home invaders) as well. It belongs to funnyman Rob Delaney. Here's why Jeff from "Home Sweet Home Alone" looks so familiar.