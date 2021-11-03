How The Dexter: New Blood Showrunner Really Feels About The Original Finale
No television viewer looks forward to watching the inevitable series finale of a favorite show. After spending years following beloved characters through their many trials and tribulations, it all has to come to an end eventually though, and it's critical that a series finale is done with care. Unfortunately, some of the worst-received series finales in TV history have occurred within the last couple of decades, including the controversial Season 8 finale of "Dexter."
The 2006 crime drama follows its titular blood splatter analyst, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), who works for the Miami Police Department. As fans of the series already know, Dexter has a pretty huge secret: He spends his free time hunting down serial killers and other violent offenders and kills them in order to satisfy his own bloodlust. The series was hugely popular, which made its subpar ending that much worse.
Thankfully, a limited series revival titled "Dexter: New Blood" is set to premiere later this month, and is, hopefully, going to provide fans with the kind of much-needed resolution that the show's original finale didn't. With that in mind, "Dexter: New Blood" showrunner Clyde Phillips recently shared his own thoughts on the original series' ending.
Clyde Phillips knows how fans feel about Dexter's ending
Michael C. Hall recently got candid about the widespread criticisms of the "Dexter" finale. "Let's be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there's always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling," the actor told The Daily Beast. He went on to explain that, while he thought Dexter's actions in the finale made sense, he believed that "a criticism that speaks to someone's experience is warranted."
In a recent interview with Screen Rant, "New Blood" showrunner Clyde Phillips revealed that he agrees with Hall's opinion of the "Dexter" finale. "I think it failed to satisfy. It also, I think, broke a certain trust with the audience that we had built up in the early years. And I think it was a little coy and not successful. Let's just be blunt. If you Google 'The Top 10 Worst Series Finales Ever,' 'Dexter' is going to be on every list. People were so disappointed," Phillips said. "We have, in a non-religious sense here, a chance for redemption."
Of course, only time will tell if "Dexter: New Blood" really can give fans the satisfying conclusion they've been waiting to see. That said, here's to hoping that "New Blood" ends better than its predecessor, and does truly blow up the internet — in a good way, this time.