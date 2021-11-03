How The Dexter: New Blood Showrunner Really Feels About The Original Finale

No television viewer looks forward to watching the inevitable series finale of a favorite show. After spending years following beloved characters through their many trials and tribulations, it all has to come to an end eventually though, and it's critical that a series finale is done with care. Unfortunately, some of the worst-received series finales in TV history have occurred within the last couple of decades, including the controversial Season 8 finale of "Dexter."

The 2006 crime drama follows its titular blood splatter analyst, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), who works for the Miami Police Department. As fans of the series already know, Dexter has a pretty huge secret: He spends his free time hunting down serial killers and other violent offenders and kills them in order to satisfy his own bloodlust. The series was hugely popular, which made its subpar ending that much worse.

Thankfully, a limited series revival titled "Dexter: New Blood" is set to premiere later this month, and is, hopefully, going to provide fans with the kind of much-needed resolution that the show's original finale didn't. With that in mind, "Dexter: New Blood" showrunner Clyde Phillips recently shared his own thoughts on the original series' ending.