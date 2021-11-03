The Surprising Role Zazie Beetz Wants To Play Again

When "Deadpool" arrived in the early days of 2016, it revealed itself to be a foul-mouthed, hyper-violent, hilariously self-aware superhero flick the world didn't know it needed. The deliriously over-the-top film went on to make a legit blockbuster star of Ryan Reynolds, break the box office to the tune of nearly $800 million in worldwide ticket sales (via Box Office Mojo), and even score some awards season love with a pair of Golden Globe nominations. Needless to say, "Deadpool" was a massive hit beyond everyone's expectations, which made a sequel not just inevitable but essential.

"Deadpool 2" arrived a couple of years after its predecessor, bringing with it new levels of crass humor, shocking violence, and fourth-wall-breaking cheekiness. The movie also features a rogue's gallery of new, would-be supers looking to join the Merc With a Mouth on a deadly new mission. Most of those supers met fates as gruesome as they were, well, laugh-out-loud funny. One of the few new heroes to make it through was the very lucky, very tough Domino, whose flippant attitude and razor-sharp wit made her a most welcome addition to Team Deadpool.

Domino is portrayed by Zazie Beetz, who so wholly embodied the character it's virtually impossible to imagine anyone else ever playing the part. And if the "Atlanta" breakout has her way, no other actor ever will.