Where You Can Watch The Shrink Next Door Online
Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell are two names that are synonymous with splitting sides and aftershave that 60% of the time, works all the time. However, over the years, the "Anchorman" stars have broken away from the gags to give us earnest performances, and it looks like we've got more on the way in the brand new series, "The Shrink Next Door."
Based on a podcast of the same name hosted by Joe Nocera, "The Shrink Next Door" is an eight-episode series that tells the true story of Martin "Marty" Markowitz (Ferrell), who in 1981 visited a psychiatrist by the name of Isaac Herschkopf (Rudd) following a bout with depression. Initially going with the best intentions, the meeting led to the dear Dr. Ike slowly infiltrating Marty's life and impacting significant decisions on his future and family, which he continued to do so for the next 30 years.
While there are said to be laughs in the show, they're of a far darker tone than what we've seen Rudd and Ferrell handle in the past. But where exactly can you see them testing their acting mettle in this tale of grossly unconventional therapy?
The Shrink Next Door moves to Apple TV+
Already boasting an impressive array of shows this year following the second season of "Ted Lasso," "The Morning Show," and "Foundation," "The Shrink Next Door" is exclusive to the ever-expanding Apple TV+, and won't be released on any other platform or TV network. The limited series is directed by Michael Showalter ("The Big Sick," "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"), and also has the supporting talent of Emmy-nominated "WandaVision" star, Kathryn Hahn.
As has been a common tactic for the streaming service to draw in audiences, "The Shrink Next Door" will debut with its first three episodes on Apple TV+, the same as the likes of "Ted Lasso," "Invasion," and "Foundation" to name a few, when they initially arrived. After that, our time with Dr. Ike will reconvene weekly in a standard series format. You can get your first visit in when the show arrives on November 12. If you've not already signed up for Apple's subscription, you can do so for a monthly fee of $4.99 or get a 3-month trial with any recent or upcoming purchase of an Apple product.