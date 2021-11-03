Where You Can Watch The Shrink Next Door Online

Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell are two names that are synonymous with splitting sides and aftershave that 60% of the time, works all the time. However, over the years, the "Anchorman" stars have broken away from the gags to give us earnest performances, and it looks like we've got more on the way in the brand new series, "The Shrink Next Door."

Based on a podcast of the same name hosted by Joe Nocera, "The Shrink Next Door" is an eight-episode series that tells the true story of Martin "Marty" Markowitz (Ferrell), who in 1981 visited a psychiatrist by the name of Isaac Herschkopf (Rudd) following a bout with depression. Initially going with the best intentions, the meeting led to the dear Dr. Ike slowly infiltrating Marty's life and impacting significant decisions on his future and family, which he continued to do so for the next 30 years.

While there are said to be laughs in the show, they're of a far darker tone than what we've seen Rudd and Ferrell handle in the past. But where exactly can you see them testing their acting mettle in this tale of grossly unconventional therapy?