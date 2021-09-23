Watch Two Minutes Of Apple TV 'S Foundation

The Apple TV+ adaptation of Isaac Asimov's seminal series "Foundation" (which joins "Invasion" as part of the service's new slate of sci-fi programming) is set to drop its first three episodes beginning September 24. The 10-episode series (unless Apple renews the show for more) weaves the story of a Galactic Empire at a point in its history that some of us may feel is very familiar to our own.

To put it simply, "Foundation" is the tale of a scientist named Dr. Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) who develops something called psychohistory, which allows him to accurately predict future events. Seldon has some bad news for Galactic leadership — the world is basically about to end. And while people argue as to the accuracy of the claim, Seldon has one of his acolytes, Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell), head off to the planet Terminus to set up a Foundation there.

"Foundation" is, at least in part, a question of what different kinds of people do with the knowledge that their civilization is about to collapse. Its about the people who want to lead through denial, and the others who want to pragmatically find a way for some part of what was to survive into what will be.

For those of us champing at the bit to find out how well this adaptation works, two full minutes of footage were just debuted to give us a taste.