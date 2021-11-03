We Finally Understand The Real Reason Ryan Reynolds Is Taking A Break From Acting

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds revealed that the main reason he's taking a break from explosive moments in front of the camera is to make sure he doesn't miss the valuable ones with his family. "I'm just trying to create a little bit more space for my family and time with them," said Reynolds. "You know, you don't really get that time back."

While he didn't give a specific slot as to when we can expect to see the fast-talking box office star again, he did hint that it wouldn't be until next year. "I'll probably be away from film, or at least shooting films, till the end of the summer. It just provides me an opportunity to be home." That's not to say his calendar isn't still a little cluttered with filmic activity. Besides "Spirited," Reynolds also has "The Adam Project" alongside Mark Ruffalo, and that film is now in post-production. After that and his extended time off, chances are that more talk of his first chaotic step into the MCU with "Deadpool 3" will most likely be revving up as well.