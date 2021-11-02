Get Your First Look At Good Omens Season 2

Neil Gaiman and Terry Prachett's 1990 award-winning novel "Good Omens" has sold millions of copies, so it should come as no surprise that its television series adaptation is also wildly popular. In mid 2021, fans of the "Good Omens" series got the best news imaginable — it's officially greenlit for Season 2.

Since the first season of "Good Omens" covered the events of the novel, the plot of Season 2 remains a mystery. When a fan on Tumblr asked Gaiman about a possible sequel for the "Good Omens" novel, he replied: "There is an entire novel plot that nobody knows about, and Terry was absolutely in favour of that story being told. Whether or not we do it depends on a lot of factors though. (Of which my time is a big one.)" On the one hand, it's entirely possible that Season 2 will consist of whatever Gaiman and Prachett cooked up together before the latter's death in 2015. Of course, it's also likely that the "Good Omens" team is creating something entirely new for the next season.

Regardless of its plot, it's safe to say that "Good Omens" fans are pumped for the upcoming season. Recently, Amazon posted an exciting first look at "Good Omens" Season 2, which is sure to stir even more anticipation for the next season.