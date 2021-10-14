Michael Sheen's Tweets Have Fans Of Good Omens Pumped

"Good Omens" is officially getting a second season on Amazon Prime Video, and fans are incredibly excited to see where the story goes this time around.

The first season adapted the book of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, and used most of the story in its entirety — as well as adding some new elements to flesh out the six-episode season. Just take the angel Gabriel (Jon Hamm), for example: the character only gets mentioned in the 1990 book, but Jon Hamm makes for a delightfully entertaining villain in the live-action series.

Thankfully both Michael Sheen and David Tennant are returning to play the demon Crowley and the angel Aziraphale in "Good Omens" Season 2 when it eventually arrives on Amazon Prime. The first description for the series reveals that the ethereal duo will have a new puzzle to solve: "Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery."

It seems likely that the unexpected messenger will be another angel or demon, although whether it'll revolve around stopping the apocalypse again seems unlikely, since that would just be a rehash of the first season. And although "Good Omens" Season 2 doesn't have a release date just yet, Michael Sheen's latest social media post has fans excited.