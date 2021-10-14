Michael Sheen's Tweets Have Fans Of Good Omens Pumped
"Good Omens" is officially getting a second season on Amazon Prime Video, and fans are incredibly excited to see where the story goes this time around.
The first season adapted the book of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, and used most of the story in its entirety — as well as adding some new elements to flesh out the six-episode season. Just take the angel Gabriel (Jon Hamm), for example: the character only gets mentioned in the 1990 book, but Jon Hamm makes for a delightfully entertaining villain in the live-action series.
Thankfully both Michael Sheen and David Tennant are returning to play the demon Crowley and the angel Aziraphale in "Good Omens" Season 2 when it eventually arrives on Amazon Prime. The first description for the series reveals that the ethereal duo will have a new puzzle to solve: "Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery."
It seems likely that the unexpected messenger will be another angel or demon, although whether it'll revolve around stopping the apocalypse again seems unlikely, since that would just be a rehash of the first season. And although "Good Omens" Season 2 doesn't have a release date just yet, Michael Sheen's latest social media post has fans excited.
Michael Sheen is ready for filming
Some of Michael Sheen's recent tweets have sent fans into a frenzy, as he revealed that he's getting back in character as Aziraphale by dying his hair blonde again. The first tweet showed off the hairdye itself, while the second is a black and white photo of his new look.
However, it's the caption which has got many "Good Omens" fans speculating about Aziraphale's future in the series. Sheen tweeted "Shades of grey" with the halo emoji, and because the angel's hair is typically completely blonde, fans are wondering if this a sign that Aziraphale is actually aging due to aligning himself with Crowley and staying on Earth at the end of "Good Omens" Season 1.
As well as the speculation, many of the replies were fans asking if David Tennant has dyed his hair ginger to return as Crowley. It wouldn't be too surprising if the star's wife — actress Georgia Tennant — takes to Twitter with a photo of the former "Doctor Who" star, since he doesn't have any social media accounts of his own.
Clearly, "Good Omens" Season 2 is about to start filming, so hopefully a release date confirmation is also on the way soon.