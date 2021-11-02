Alec Baldwin's Shooting Has NCIS Fans Looking Twice At Season 19 Episode 6

On October 21, 2021, what could be considered the most talked-about on-set death of perhaps the past decade occurred on the set of the Western movie, "Rust." As has now become common knowledge, lead actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun during filming, allegedly discharging a live round that injured director Joel Souza and killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins.

This incident could very well affect how firearms are handled in film and TV production moving forward. California senator Dave Cortese, in fact, has already begun work on California state legislation that would place new legal restrictions on just what kinds of firearms could be allowed on set, as well as who would be allowed to wield them.

While this could end up being but one of numerous changes to come in the aftermath of the "Rust" incident, some viewers shared their surprise that a moment in the sixth episode of "NCIS" Season 19, which aired on November 1, "False Start," ended up airing despite a surface-level similarity to the famously tragic shooting that took place less than two weeks prior.