Jason Momoa Tests Positive For Covid Following Dune Premiere

"Aquaman" star Jason Momoa has confirmed that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 after testing positive last month following the London premiere of "Dune." Momoa says he is "camped out" at his house at the moment, but "doing fine."

"I got hit with COVID right after the premiere," the actor revealed on his Instagram story, according to People Magazine. The posts were made Friday, October 29. Momoa's appearance at the "Dune" premiere was on October 18. "There was a lot of people I met in England, so got a lot of aloha from people," Momoa said, adding "Who knows?" in regards to how he got sick.

Reports from tabloid The Sun had emerged last week saying production had been halted on the set of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" following Momoa's positive COVID test, however they were never confirmed by the cast or crew themselves. It wasn't until Friday when Momoa posted on Instagram that his diagnosis was officially revealed. TikTokers and other Internet users were reportedly sharing the "Game of Thrones" star's IG posts on Monday and Tuesday, as well as throughout the weekend. Momoa didn't offer an update about "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," but he did give a few details about his condition and what it's been like having COVID so far.