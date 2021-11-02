The God Of Thunder Flashes Back In New Thor: Love And Thunder Set Photos

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is going completely cosmic in its Phase Four slate of movies, as both "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will embrace different universes and blur the lines between reality itself. After that comes Taika Waititi's "Thor: Love and Thunder," which sees the New Zealand director return to the MCU with a brand new adventure for the God of Thunder. Only this time, Chris Hemsworth's Asgardian hero won't be the only one to call down the lightning.

Natalie Portman is reprising her role as Dr. Jane Foster, and the film will see her become Thor, the Goddess of Thunder. Yes, you read that right: Marvel is finally putting a hammer in Jane Foster's hands. In the comics, this comes about in "Original Sin" #7 when Nick Fury whispers a secret to Thor, which causes him to become unworthy of wielding Mjolnir, effectively stripping him of his abilities. Jane Foster is the one who picks up the hammer, donning her own version of Thor's armor, including a masked helmet that conceals her identity for quite some time. She was given her own comic series in "Mighty Thor," and Portman previously confirmed that the film is pulling directly from the heartbreaking storyline.

Recently, new set photos from the "Thor: Love and Thunder" set show Hemsworth and Portman together, but Thor has a new (and also old) look.