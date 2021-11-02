Small Details You Missed In The Final Morbius Trailer

It feels like forever since the last time we had a solid update on the status of "Morbius." At one point, we were supposed to have seen Jared Leto's take on the Spider-verse vampire at the beginning of this year, but that date was changed after Sony decided the new film absolutely had to be shown in theaters. Thankfully, we have a new full trailer to tide us over until "Morbius" finally debuts in January 2022.

There is a metric ton of details to digest in this new trailer, and that's not even including the subtle dialogue nods to other characters from Sony's various incarnations of Spider-Man. We've watched this new trailer and combed over all the small things that you probably missed while reminding yourself that, yes, "Morbius" is nearly here. When you're done pinching yourself, put on your thinking cap and see if you noticed these same small details that we picked out of the new trailer.