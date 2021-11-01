All The Aliens You Missed In The Book Of Boba Fett's Teaser Trailer
Since last year, Star Wars fans have waited patiently for the kind of show that, in the years before, some have only dared to dream of — "The Book of Boba Fett." Now, the first teaser trailer is here, jam-packed with blasters, bounty hunters, and Easter eggs. To see the titular bounty hunter in a live-action setting for the first time since he was eaten by a Sarlacc in 1986's "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" — which finally happened in Season 2 of "The Mandalorian" — is something many fans thought they'd never get a chance to see, but a whole series about him? It's everything a "Star Wars" fan could ask for.
The "Book of Boba Fett" is set on Tatooine, as its title character fights his way to the top of the planet's criminal syndicate. Tatooine has always been a diverse setting in the Star Wars world, full of unique — and often bizarre — aliens from around the galaxy. A fair few of them pop up in this trailer, so here's a refresher course on the iconic aliens who will be a part of Boba Fett's story when the show drops just before the new year.
Monk of the B'omarr Order
The trailer for "The Book of Boba Fett" opens on the harsh and sandy plains of Tatooine. A robotic-looking spider with a glowing sac of orange liquid skitters into frame. But what's that suspended in the sac? It's a brain! And that's no spider. It's a monk of the B'omarr Order.
The B'omarr Order, which first appeared in "Return of the Jedi," believe that the path to enlightenment requires a complete lack of physical sensation so that the mind can be free. In order to achieve this, the B'omarr monks have their brains transplanted into jars containing nutrients, which can then be hooked into those spider-like droid walkers.
The monks constructed monasteries across the galaxy. In fact, Jabba's palace was built by the B'omarr Order before the dreaded Hutt took control of it: Jabba still allowed the monks to walk freely around the palace, seeing them as a form of twisted amusement. After his death, the monks took back the palace, though they shared it with another bounty hunter.
Momaw Nadon
Near the front of the trailer, a voiceover is heard saying, "I know that you sit on the throne of your former employer," and we see an image of an Ithorian sitting in a throne-like chair as a Twi'lek bows in apparent supplication. It doesn't look like Jabba's throne room unless the place has undergone a serious makeover, but as for who the Ithorian is, there's only one known member of that species still active on Tatooine: Momaw Nadon.
Momaw Nadon first appeared in "Star Wars: A New Hope," though he wasn't named. You may remember him from the famous cantina scene. An exile from his home planet of Ithor, he betrayed his people's secrets to the Galactic Empire to stop them from destroying the planet. He went on to support the Alliance of rebels in their fight against the empire. After settling on Tatooine, he took to gardening in the hills near Mos Eisley. If that's really him in the trailer, then it looks like Nadon will finally have a more substantial role in a "Star Wars" storyline.
Gamorrean Guard
One more creature being revived from the original "Star Wars" trilogy appears to be the Gamorrean guards of Jabba's palace. You can spot one in the background of the "The Book of Boba Fett" trailer. These green, pig-like humanoids belong to the planet Gamorr, which is comprised of various warlike clans. They are vicious and brutal fighters with relatively low intelligence and a penchant for punching things first and questioning them later, which made the Gamorreans perfect hires for Jabba's security team.
Gamorrean warriors favor close-ranged weapons such as vibro-axes over blasters and other ranged weapons. The species is known to take jobs such as mercenary or security, and they are also known to be powerful underground gladiators, where they fought each other with vibro-axes. Clearly, whoever ended up running the show at Jabba's palace after the Hutt died still has some use for a bit of green muscle on their team.
Jabba's old allies
In one particularly interesting bit of the new "The Book of Boba Fett" trailer, the titular bounty hunter is seen sitting around a table full of aliens, conducting what seems to be a negotiation of some sort. Eagle-eyed "Star Wars" fans will recognize some of the species and characters here, as many of them were longtime allies, frenemies, or outright enemies of Jabba the Hutt.
The reptile-like humanoids are Trandoshans, born with keen hunting instincts and the ability to regenerate limbs, these are the last creatures you want to encounter if you've got a mark on your head. The darker green aliens next to them, with slightly dog-like features, are Klatooinians, who hail from the nearby Outer Rim planet of Klatooine. The Klatooinians are at home in the desert reaches of Tatooine and tend to work as laborers or bounty hunters.
There also appears to be an Aqualish at the table, hailing from the water planet of Ando. We've seen them before, as Ando was represented in the Senate of the Galactic Republic, but broke off to side with Count Dookoo and his Confederacy of Independent Systems during the Clone Wars.
Tusken Raiders and Twi'leks, oh my!
Closing out this alien menagerie are some familiar faces in the form of Tusken Raiders and Twi'leks, both species which featured heavily in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, as well as in parts of the prequel and sequel films.
Hailing from the planet Ryloth, the Twi'lek are primarily characterized by the twin, tail like appendages known as lekku growing from the back of their heads. The most notable Twi'lek for many fans is Ahsoka Tano, one of the few surviving Jedi, who is set to get her own Disney+ series next year. The Twi'leks come in all shades of the rainbow, from blue to purple, and the females of the species are highly sought after as exotic dancers (which is how we last encountered them at Jabba's palace). The planet Ryloth was occupied by the Galactic Empire when the Clone Wars ended, and the Imperials ruled it with an iron fist, causing many to flee elsewhere.
Finally, you can't get around the fact that any story set on Tatooine will feature Tusken Raiders. The fearsome nomadic tribes roam the sands, and are known for attacking travelers, though their culture and background was given more depth in "The Mandalorian." Their hallmark robes cover them head to toe as protection against the harsh environment.
With so many different "Star Wars" aliens appearing as little more than background set-dressing throughout the years, one of the best aspects of the new Disney+ shows is the opportunity to give them a proper outing of their own. It's a big galaxy out there, and fans are desperate to explore it all!