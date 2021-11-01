Ed Sheeran Is Getting Involved In The Third Season Of Ted Lasso

"Game of Thrones" fans will surely remember when British musician Ed Sheeran appeared on their screens as a Lannister soldier in Season 7, Episode 1 of the series. Sheeran's appearance on HBO's massive hit was somewhat controversial, and Sheeran recently told the hosts of the "Armchair Expert" podcast that backlash associated with his episode "muddied his joy" (via The Hollywood Reporter).

While Sheeran has told fans that he will be "more careful" about popping up in different film and TV projects (via The Independent), the popular singer-songwriter doesn't appear to be staying too far away from opportunities in the world of film and television. In 2018, Sheeran cameoed in a single episode of "The Simpsons" and appeared as himself in the 2019 romantic comedy "Yesterday." Additionally, he made an uncredited appearance as a stormtrooper in 2019's "Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker" (via IMDb).

A recent announcement about the next season of "Ted Lasso" is sure to have both fans of the series and Sheeran excited to tune in when the third season is released.