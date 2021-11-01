Ed Sheeran Is Getting Involved In The Third Season Of Ted Lasso
"Game of Thrones" fans will surely remember when British musician Ed Sheeran appeared on their screens as a Lannister soldier in Season 7, Episode 1 of the series. Sheeran's appearance on HBO's massive hit was somewhat controversial, and Sheeran recently told the hosts of the "Armchair Expert" podcast that backlash associated with his episode "muddied his joy" (via The Hollywood Reporter).
While Sheeran has told fans that he will be "more careful" about popping up in different film and TV projects (via The Independent), the popular singer-songwriter doesn't appear to be staying too far away from opportunities in the world of film and television. In 2018, Sheeran cameoed in a single episode of "The Simpsons" and appeared as himself in the 2019 romantic comedy "Yesterday." Additionally, he made an uncredited appearance as a stormtrooper in 2019's "Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker" (via IMDb).
A recent announcement about the next season of "Ted Lasso" is sure to have both fans of the series and Sheeran excited to tune in when the third season is released.
Ed Sheeran is writing a song
Despite just recently concluding its second season, "Ted Lasso" doesn't seem to be able to stay out of the news for more than a day. Following news in recent days that the third season will begin filming in January 2022 and star Juno Temple's teasing about the future of Roy and Keeley's relationship, Ed Sheeran has announced that he will be penning a song for Season 3 of the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series. Sheeran made the reveal during a virtual appearance on "The Jonathan Ross Show," in an episode of the talk show that also featured "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham (via Collider). Sheeran was originally scheduled to appear in person on the show, but was forced to change plans after testing positive for COVID-19 (via BBC).
Sheeran did not reveal any information about the song he is planning for the show nor did he say whether he will actually appear onscreen, but said that he is "obsessed with" the series and did not require any convincing when asked to work on it.