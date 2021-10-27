Juno Temple Teases Roy And Keeley's Future On Ted Lasso

One of the most popular romantic relationships on television at the moment is the one shared by Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) and Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) on Apple TV+'s popular comedy series, "Ted Lasso." When Keeley first appeared on the series, she was dating AFC Richmond striker Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster). However, by the end of the show's first season, Keeley and Jamie's relationship is in tatters and Keeley has formed a new bond with Roy, an AFC Richmond veteran (who is also, for some reason, rumored to be a CGI character).

Few could have seen the pairing coming at the beginning of "Ted Lasso." Roy, who often acts like a grumpy old man, and Keeley, the epitome of vivaciousness, don't initially seem like much of a match. However, throughout "Ted Lasso" Season 2, Roy and Keeley learn how to live peacefully together, both by embracing the best parts of each other and by recognizing when the other needs some time alone.

At the end of the show's second season, Roy and Keeley confront a number of crises that lead them to briefly reconsider their relationship. Although they appear to have come out the other end of everything still together as well, fans are questioning whether their relationship's foundation is as strong as it once was.