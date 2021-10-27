Juno Temple Teases Roy And Keeley's Future On Ted Lasso
One of the most popular romantic relationships on television at the moment is the one shared by Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) and Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) on Apple TV+'s popular comedy series, "Ted Lasso." When Keeley first appeared on the series, she was dating AFC Richmond striker Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster). However, by the end of the show's first season, Keeley and Jamie's relationship is in tatters and Keeley has formed a new bond with Roy, an AFC Richmond veteran (who is also, for some reason, rumored to be a CGI character).
Few could have seen the pairing coming at the beginning of "Ted Lasso." Roy, who often acts like a grumpy old man, and Keeley, the epitome of vivaciousness, don't initially seem like much of a match. However, throughout "Ted Lasso" Season 2, Roy and Keeley learn how to live peacefully together, both by embracing the best parts of each other and by recognizing when the other needs some time alone.
At the end of the show's second season, Roy and Keeley confront a number of crises that lead them to briefly reconsider their relationship. Although they appear to have come out the other end of everything still together as well, fans are questioning whether their relationship's foundation is as strong as it once was.
Juno Temple thinks Roy and Keeley's future looks good, but nothing is set in stone
In a recent interview with PopSugar, "Ted Lasso" actress Juno Temple speculated about the future of Keeley and Roy's relationship. In the Season 2 finale, Keeley leaves AFC Richmond and starts a new public relations company, which puts her relationship with Roy in an interesting place. Indeed, while he is busy settling into a bit of a career plateau as a coach at Richmond, Keeley's career is booming.
Some fans have wondered whether such a professional divergence could negatively impact their relationship, but Temple seems unconcerned about that right now. "It might be an adjustment, initially, but I think [Roy] would be really great at [supporting] that," the actress told PopSugar.
Temple also opened up about what she thinks the future of Roy and Keeley's relationship could look like in the years to come. "I definitely know they would have a spectacular future together," the actress said. "I believe they'd be great parents and they'd be great growing old together, and maybe that will be their journey... but I don't know!"
Of course, many "Ted Lasso" fans would agree with Temple's remarks about Roy and Keeley's strength as a couple. However, whether or not the duo stays together in "Ted Lasso" Season 3, remains to be seen.