The Real Reason Scream's Cast Had Such An Easy Time Acting Terrified

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Wes Craven's iconic slasher flick "Scream," which is still spawning movie sequels and television spin-offs to this very day. As a way to celebrate, the cast and crew from the 1996 cult classic sat down with The Hollywood Reporter recently to discuss what went into the production of "Scream," including the secret filmmaking trick that Craven used to keep his stars terrified.

While on set, the identity and appearance of the man doing Ghostface's sinister phone voice was a complete and total mystery to Neve Campbell and the rest of the gang. The calls in the movie were done live, while the voice actor was lurking in the shadows. "One of the smartest things they did when they shot it was Roger Jackson, who does Ghostface's voice, the killer voice, he was on set," explained editor Patrick Lussier. "All those phone calls were done live. They were tapped into a phone, but Drew and none of the actors could see him. They didn't know what he looked like."

Part of the allure of "Scream" is the suspense of not knowing who the Ghostface killer could be; he only ever communicates with his victims over the phone. According to the cast and crew, Craven wanted to evoke this same sense of anxiety and dread in his actors for authenticity.