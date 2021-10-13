Scream Directors Insist That The Trailer Doesn't Spoil The Movie

Speaking to Bloody Disgusting about what they hoped to accomplish with the recent "Scream" trailer, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett said they wanted it to give fans just a taste of the much larger cinematic meal that is the film itself. Executive producer Chad Villella even described the trailer as being "the tip" of a "very, very deceptive iceberg."

"This is just the first taste. It shows you the heart of the movie without showing you too much of what happens," Villella said. "That's exactly what we're going for; we want people to lean in, but we don't want the movie to be ruined. We want them to enjoy every minute of it and discover what's going on and who's who in the theater."

Of course, not much is actually known right now about the plot of "Scream" or the roles that the franchise's returning characters will play in it. In fact, while its trailer offered a glimpse into what's happening in Woodsboro this time around, many of the film's important details are still shrouded in mystery. "One of the things we love about the original four [films] ... is that there's a level of meta sophistication to what these movies are. They're so aware of what you, as an audience member, are probably aware of going into the experience, so it's the job of the story to flip those expectations upside-down as many times as possible. And it's begun."

The filmmakers' comments, while exciting, also mean that "Scream" fans are going to have to wait until the film is released in theaters on January 14, 2022, to find out exactly what kind of meta, subversive surprises it has in store for them.