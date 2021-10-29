True Crime Series Executioner Has Found Its Leading Man

"Narcos" star Boyd Holbrook is taking his talents back to the small screen with a new true-crime drama series centered around the infamous relationship between convicted murderer Jack Abbott and novelist Norman Mailer, who was able to help get the killer paroled from prison — ultimately leading to the death of an innocent person just weeks later.

"Executioner" will focus on the events that unfollowed before and after Abbott's release in 1981, including his written correspondence with Mailer and the ensuing murder trial he had in New York City in early 1982 after the second slaying, Deadline reports. Writer Anthony Tambakis, who wrote "Warrior," and "Minamata" director Andrew Levitas will helm the series.

It's been nearly two years since Holbrook had a major leading role on television, with his last big part coming on the now-defunct Quibi streaming service in last year's miniseries "The Fugitive." He's currently gearing up to star in Netflix's hotly-anticipated "The Sandman" adaptation. "Executioner" is currently in the early stages of development, so it's unclear when the series will be released. But here's what we do know about it so far.