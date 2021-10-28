John Krasinski's Thanksgiving Fantasy Comedy Just Added A Major Talent

Production on the long-awaited fantasy comedy based on an idea from John Krasinski, which will also star Ryan Reynolds, is finally set to begin moving forward. Reports indicate that the film has settled on a proposed release window and added one of the hardest working actresses today to its cast list.

Fans of "The Office" alumnus Krasinski found out that he would team up with Reynolds for a new film back in 2019. At that time, The Hollywood Reporter described the production as having the title "Imaginary Friends" and added that Krasinski and Reynolds sold the film to Paramount after an intense bidding war between some other major studios, including Sony and Lionsgate.

When news of the project first circulated, it was described as a film in which Krasinski would star as an individual with the ability to see abandoned imaginary friends. Krasinski and Reynolds would then team up to try and keep those abandoned imaginary friends from falling into despair and potentially turning evil.

However, the announcement of the film's new cast members noted that the film was untitled and included a different logline for the project, although the fact that even more big-name stars have joined the project is a strong indication that things are back on track. So who's the big-name talent who just signed on to appear in John Krasinski's upcoming Thanksgiving comedy?