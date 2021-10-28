Edgar Wright Just Revealed A Hilariously Harrowing Story From The Set Of Spaced

You've no doubt heard, but Edgar Wright has a new movie out. It's called "Last Night in Soho." it's a stylish psychological thriller fronting the formidable talents of Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie, and it's shaping up to be the cinematic event of the spooky season. Not surprisingly, the writer-director himself has been hot on the promotion trail celebrating the film's release, most recently taking part in a revelatory Ask Me Anything session on Reddit. While much of the conversation was rightfully centered on "Last Night in Soho," as one might expect given Wright's fervid fandom, questions about past projects were popping up on the regular.

As Wright typically is, he was indeed more than willing to answer questions about those projects, tossing out narrative nuggets about pretty much everything he's ever worked on. That naturally includes "Spaced," the cult hit British sitcom that put him on the path to the A-list of directors. Debuting in 1999, the punchy, pop-culture-loving comedy also first paired Wright with pals and future collaborators Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. That trio would, of course, break out via the director's beloved Cornetto Trilogy ("Shaun of the Dead," "Hot Fuzz," and "The World's End"), but Wright was happy enough to offer one Redditor a diamond of a story from their time on "Spaced" — one that found Frost in a particularly sticky situation.