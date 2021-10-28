Edgar Wright Reveals Whether He Ever Got Around To Watching Ant-Man

The making of Marvel's "Ant-Man" will likely always be a touchy subject for filmmaker Edgar Wright. The "Last Night in Soho" director spent eight years helming the project from the ground up before eventually having to walk away in 2014 due to creative differences.

"I wanted to make a Marvel movie but I don't think they really wanted to make an Edgar Wright movie," he told Variety back in 2017. Peyton Reed wound up taking over the directorial duties for "Ant-Man" (2015) and then again for its sequel, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" (2018). He's also been pegged for the third installment, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," which is currently filming and slated for a 2023 release.

Wright went on to make the musical action hit "Baby Driver" (2017), which earned three Oscar nominations for Best Film Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Sound Editing. But people always wonder what could have been if the man behind "Shaun of the Dead" and "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" would have stayed on to do "Ant-Man."

With Wright's latest flick, "Last Night in Soho," set to be released on Friday, October 29, the question was actually posed during a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session to promote the upcoming film.