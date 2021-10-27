What's The Song In The New House Of Gucci Teaser?

Featuring Lady Gaga swearing by "the father, the son, and the House of Gucci," the new thirty second teaser for "House of Gucci" promises audiences plenty of wealthy opulence as well as outrageous fashions (and behavior). The film is director Ridley Scott's second film of 2021 after "The Last Duel," and is similarly another true story of a national scandal adapted to the screen.

"Gucci" stars Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, the real-life former head of the fashion empire. Maurizio's family is used to extreme wealth and fine living, but when he marries Patrizia (Gaga), the pair's turbulent marriage threatens to bring down their dynasty once and for all. Blood will be shed and movie stars will get to model expensive European designer clothes, which makes "House of Gucci" look pretty fun overall.

Viewers may be curious however about the lightly remixed pop song playing over a montage of fine wines, corporate schemes, and murder. This is the song used in the "House of Gucci" teaser.