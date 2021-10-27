Harry Shum Jr. Reveals The Most Difficult Parts Of Being On The Glee Set - Exclusive

Raise your hand if you're still thinking about the "Glee" series finale from back in 2015.

Well, you're not alone. Actor Harry Shum Jr. still remembers his time on the show choir series, and he even has some thoughts on how his character, Mike Chang, ended the show.

Between endless rehearsals, blistered feet, and a whole lot of singing, it's easy to see why filming "Glee" was a difficult job. But, of course, the payoff was worth the hardships, for many of its stars. While Shum Jr.'s character Mike Chang dreamed of a life in the dancing spotlight, the actor was actually living it. In fact, Shum Jr. would no doubt be an inspiration to Mike if he were real, and though Mike exists solely on the screen, Shum Jr. inspired many real young kids with big dreams during his time on the show.

And here we are, over a decade since "Glee" debuted, and Harry Shum Jr. is still in the acting spotlight with a new movie called "Broadcast Signal Intrusion." Shum Jr. plays the grief-stricken James, who gets himself embroiled in a little more than he bargained for when he looks into the Chicago broadcast signal intrusions that may be related to his wife's disappearance.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, the actor dished on his time on "Glee," how he really feels about Mike's "Glee" ending, as well as what it was like to film the series's most challenging aspects.