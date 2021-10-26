Two New Stars Coming To Chicago Med
While its sister show "Chicago Fire" has said goodbye to fan-favorite Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer), it looks like the cast of "Chicago Med" may be getting a little larger. The showrunners have announced that the series will welcome two new actresses, one who will become a recurring character and another appearing in a guest role.
As a part of the expansive "One Chicago" franchise from prolific producer Dick Wolf, "Chicago Med" often features new faces and crossover events from shows such as "Chicago PD." The slowly rotating cast of characters has tackled some of the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center's most sensitive medical emergencies, all while exploring the many relationships that have blossomed on "Chicago Med." With the latest developments, fans can't help but wonder what this will mean for the future of the series.
However, while one of the incoming stars is new to the show, the other has already made her mark on the series, debuting on the October 20 episode, "Change Is a Tough Pill to Swallow." Here's everything fans need to know about the two new stars that will soon join "Chicago Med."
Sarah Rafferty and Lily Harris are coming to Chicago Med
Deadline reports that "Chicago Med" will welcome Sarah Rafferty as a recurring character on the show and see Lily Harris appear as a guest star on the November 3 episode, "A Square Peg in a Round Hole."
Rafferty is a "Suits" alum who joined "Chicago Med" last week, appearing as Dr. Pamela Blake, a talented surgeon whose daughter had just experienced a terrible car accident. In her first episode, Dr. Blake butted heads with Dr. Crockett (Dominic Rains), who was initially put in charge of her daughter's care, and Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), who pointed out the ethical issues of operating on a family member. While it was assumed that Rafferty might simply have a role at the time of her appearance, it seems that her performance has earned her a regular spot on "Chicago Med."
Lily Harris will be making both her first appearance on the show — and her professional debut as an actress — when she guest stars on next week's episode. Deadline notes that she will play Astrid Meadows, a woman experiencing hallucinations. While there aren't many other clues as to what fans can expect from Astrid, Harris is the daughter of actors Amy Madigan and Ed Harris, meaning her appearance could be the start of an exciting career.