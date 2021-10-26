Two New Stars Coming To Chicago Med

While its sister show "Chicago Fire" has said goodbye to fan-favorite Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer), it looks like the cast of "Chicago Med" may be getting a little larger. The showrunners have announced that the series will welcome two new actresses, one who will become a recurring character and another appearing in a guest role.

As a part of the expansive "One Chicago" franchise from prolific producer Dick Wolf, "Chicago Med" often features new faces and crossover events from shows such as "Chicago PD." The slowly rotating cast of characters has tackled some of the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center's most sensitive medical emergencies, all while exploring the many relationships that have blossomed on "Chicago Med." With the latest developments, fans can't help but wonder what this will mean for the future of the series.

However, while one of the incoming stars is new to the show, the other has already made her mark on the series, debuting on the October 20 episode, "Change Is a Tough Pill to Swallow." Here's everything fans need to know about the two new stars that will soon join "Chicago Med."