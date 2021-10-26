Why Kurt From Dexter: New Blood Looks So Familiar

It's still a bit difficult to process, but we are, in fact, on the verge of seeing new episodes of Showtime's smash hit serial killer drama "Dexter." Those new episodes comprise a 10-part revival series that's set to air on Showtime, and pick up with Dexter's life 10 years after the events of the series' original 2013 finale.

As a reminder, that series finale went down as one of the more divisive swan songs in small screen history, with many fans feeling it a touch too easy for a show whose moral compass knew no true North — particularly in the context of the episode's infamous final scene. And as it is, Showtime bosses are maybe hoping to cleanse the pallet of fans with a fresh run of blood-spattering episodes.

Thankfully, original star Michael C. Hall is back to play the title role of a serial killer who only targets other serial killers. The new episodes will find the slippery Dexter now living the common man's life under an assumed identity in Upstate New York until his past catches up to him. While the new episodes will also see the return original series stars Jennifer Carpenter and John Lithgow, there will be fresh faces aplenty in Dexter's orbit this go round. None of them will seem quite as familiar, though, as Hall's brand new co-star Clancy Brown, who portrays local entrepreneur Kurt Caldwell in the limited series. From science fiction to prison drama, here's where you've seen him before.