Why Kurt From Dexter: New Blood Looks So Familiar
It's still a bit difficult to process, but we are, in fact, on the verge of seeing new episodes of Showtime's smash hit serial killer drama "Dexter." Those new episodes comprise a 10-part revival series that's set to air on Showtime, and pick up with Dexter's life 10 years after the events of the series' original 2013 finale.
As a reminder, that series finale went down as one of the more divisive swan songs in small screen history, with many fans feeling it a touch too easy for a show whose moral compass knew no true North — particularly in the context of the episode's infamous final scene. And as it is, Showtime bosses are maybe hoping to cleanse the pallet of fans with a fresh run of blood-spattering episodes.
Thankfully, original star Michael C. Hall is back to play the title role of a serial killer who only targets other serial killers. The new episodes will find the slippery Dexter now living the common man's life under an assumed identity in Upstate New York until his past catches up to him. While the new episodes will also see the return original series stars Jennifer Carpenter and John Lithgow, there will be fresh faces aplenty in Dexter's orbit this go round. None of them will seem quite as familiar, though, as Hall's brand new co-star Clancy Brown, who portrays local entrepreneur Kurt Caldwell in the limited series. From science fiction to prison drama, here's where you've seen him before.
The Shawshank Redemption found a younger Brown in full-on scene stealer mode
It was, perhaps, in 1994's Oscar-nominated drama "The Shawshank Redemption" where much of the general public first took note of the actor, and Clancy Brown has rarely been more menacing in a role than he was in that beloved picture.
If you've never seen "The Shawshank Redemption," it follows the tale of Andy Dufrense (Tim Robbins), a mild-mannered banker wrongfully imprisoned for a murder he didn't commit. Once on the inside, the man clings to hope for a way out as he adjusts to his harsh new environment, doing so with the help of his new pal Red (Morgan Freenman). Their time behind bars is oft-interrupted by the vicious vitriol, shady doings, and punishing physical attacks of Brown's beyond vile head prison guard, Capt. Hadley.
And the actor brings a definite fire and brimstone sort of venom to the proceedings, delivering a true standout performance in a film fronting no particular shortage of standout work. In the process, Brown didn't just deliver his signature role in "The Shawshank Redemption," but a career-defining performance that continues to ensure he'll never lack for work.
Clancy Brown busted the brain bug in Starship Troopers
Clancy Brown has been no stranger to the science fiction realm throughout his career, having earned one of his biggest early breaks portraying the big bad Krug in 1986's "Highlander." Recently, Brown could be glimpsed portraying (under loads of special effects makeup) a demonic-looking mercenary in the first season of the Disney+ "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian." And indeed, Brown has become sort of a cult figure over the years for his work in such projects.
He took his cult cred to a whole new level in 1997, however, when he claimed a role in Paul Verhoeven's politically-charged man vs. bug satire "Starship Troopers," based loosely on the novel of the same name.
Set in the not too distant future, that film found Earth at odds with distant alien planet ruled by gigantic insects. It also found a group of youngsters (including Neil Patrick Harris, Casper Van Dien, and Denise Richards) eager to join the fight against the bugs by enlisting in the military. That's where they encounter a boisterous, hard-nosed drill sergeant by the name of Zim. Yes, that was indeed Clancy Brown verbally — and occasionally physically — whipping the would-be recruits into shape in the early moments of "Starship Troopers." And no, Verhoeven could not have cast a better actor for the part, with Brown using his booming voice and larger-than-life persona to intimidate one and all before almost singly-handedly bringing down a major bug baddie late in the action.
Clancy Brown played a dubious Attorney General on Billions
With a distinctive look, and a booming voice, Clancy Brown has been a regular presence on screens big and small since the early 1980s. He's also been remarkably prolific as a voice actor, having earned credits in too many animated projects to list here, including voicing Mr. Krabs on "Spongebob Squarepants" and the classic DC Comics vilain Lex Luthor on "Superman: The Animated Series." However, to focus on Brown's live-action television works, the esteemed character actor has appeared in such lauded series as "ER," "Carnivàle," "Lost," "Chicago P.D.," and Netflix's "Daredevil" since breaking out in the early-80s.
Most recently, Brown made major waves on Showtime's electrifying big business drama "Billions." If you don't follow that show, it tells the tale of a fiery U.S. Attorney (Paul Giamatti) bent on bringing down Damien Lewis' bad boy hedge fund kingpin Bobby Axelrod. "Billions" has aired 72-episodes of sexy, twist-filled, politically-charged drama since 2016 en route to becoming one of the extended cable channel's best-loved series. Brown entered the fray in the third season of "Billions" as Waylon "Jock" Jeffcoat, a conservative US Attorney General who proved a formidable antagonist before his two-season run came to an unexpected end.