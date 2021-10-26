Why Ronald Booth From Chicago P.D. Looks So Familiar

In 2009, Titus Welliver joined another TV smash hit when he played the Man in Black, aka the human form of the Smoke Monster which had been haunting the crash survivors since the beginning of "Lost."

It was an interesting part for an actor to take on. The mystery behind the character was one of the show's longest-running and most confounding, raising many questions throughout. I.E., what's the deal with the mysterious smoke terrorizing the island? In what other forms has it appeared? What is its purpose, its motivation, its true form? Welliver was the answer, at least to this last question, playing the Man in Black as the brother of the equally mysterious Jacob (Mark Pellegrino) and chafing under the guidance of Mother (Allison Janney), who raises them on the island but forbids them to leave.

Welliver only got to play the part for three episodes, appearing once at the end of Season 5 and twice in Season 6. Much of the Man in Black's screen time came in two other forms, either as the giant cloud of black smoke, or when he takes on the form of John Locke (Terry O'Quinn). Still, Welliver told Looper in an exclusive 2021 interview that he still got people who recognized him on the street from his "Lost" days. "It's a great story. I've gone back during the pandemic and re-watched the series and it held up in a whole different way. And going back and revisiting it, I have to say, I saw it with different eyes. It had been a few years since I'd watched it and it still moved me and intrigued me and excited me in the same way that it did when I watched it the first time."