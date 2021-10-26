Edgar Wright Has A Surprising Pitch For The Next James Bond Movie

As of the release of "No Time To Die" in October 2021, Daniel Craig's tenure as James Bond is now over, following 15 years as the character since "Casino Royale" in 2006. Shortly before the premiere of Craig's final "Bond" film, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson announced that they will begin their search for their next Bond actor at some point during 2022.

The film world is thus without a James Bond for the time being. Of course, film professionals and fans alike have been sharing opinions about who should portray the next incarnation of the character since before Craig announced his retirement. Actor Idris Elba, for example, publicly shared his interest in the role and then expressed doubt that he'll ever land it all before Craig ever announced that he would step down.

Among the latest to publicly join those with strong opinions on who should become the next Bond is director Edgar Wright, who shared not a name but his general "Bond" philosophy in an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.