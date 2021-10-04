The Correct Order In Which To Watch Daniel Craig's James Bond Movies

Daniel Craig's final mission as James Bond has been released, and understandably, a few tears have been shed for what is a very fond farewell. Having already earned an incredible $119 million following its debut this weekend (via The Guardian), "No Time To Die" could be on route to being Daniel Craig's most successful turn as 007 to date.

Longtime fans have flocked to see the James Bond of the 21st century get behind the wheel of that iconic Aston Martin one last time, but what of the uninitiated to the world of MI6's top employee? What's the best order in which to view the Craig run of Bond, and to then tell your Vespers from your Silvas? How can you best appreciate the moments with Moneypenny, as well as your M and Ms?

Well, here's a viewing guide to the best sequence for watching Daniel Craig's Bond movies. For your eyes only, of course.