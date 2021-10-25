Chloe Zhao Dishes On That Superman Reference In Eternals

When it came time for "Eternals" director Chloé Zhao to pitch her Superman reference to the big boss of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, she knew there was just one thing she had to do. "You write it on the page, show it to Kevin, if he doesn't say anything, that's a go," Zhao told Variety, laughing. "I don't think there was a conversation," she added. "Not really, except, he goes, 'Oh, that's cool.'"

According to Zhao, the Eternals have been exposed to a plethora of pop culture knowledge since arriving on Earth at the dawn of mankind — including movies, sports and even comic books. So it only makes sense to mention one of the biggest comic characters of all time, even if he's part of Marvel's biggest rival company.

"We're playing on a genre that draws so much from mythology, and Superman, for example, was created in the comics and also by these brilliant filmmakers along the way — they're modern reinterpretations of a mythical characters that exist in different cultures," Zhao told Variety. "Ikaris is our interpretation of it. It doesn't mean we can't pay tribute to the really iconic version that we've all grown to love and has influenced us." Zhao added, "Gilgamesh and Phastos, they all got into certain aspects of human life, whether it's cooking, pop culture, movie loving. So they pick out the things about humans that they love the most — aspect of us that are quite extraordinary."

Marvel's "Eternals" will hit theaters on November 5.