DC Comics Just Revealed Something Huge About The New Superman

First, the headline: Superman kisses boys now. Not all the time. Nobody kisses boys all the time, you wouldn't be able to breathe or brush your teeth. But when the mood strikes him and there's a boy of a mind to get kissed nearby, you'd better believe that Superman is going to be the guy for the job. Also, sometimes he kisses girls.

Alright, let's take a step back and assess the details of an eminently clickable story. On Monday, DC Comics announced that the recently-minted Superman, Jon Kent — the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane — would be coming out as bisexual in an upcoming story line. What's more, he'll be embarking on a relationship with Jay Nakamura, a friend who works as a journalist, proving once and for all that no matter how much things may change in this crazy old world, the House of El will always have a thing for members of the press.

"Superman's symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice," said Tom Taylor, the story's author, in a statement released by the company. "Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics."