DC Comics Just Revealed Something Huge About The New Superman
First, the headline: Superman kisses boys now. Not all the time. Nobody kisses boys all the time, you wouldn't be able to breathe or brush your teeth. But when the mood strikes him and there's a boy of a mind to get kissed nearby, you'd better believe that Superman is going to be the guy for the job. Also, sometimes he kisses girls.
Alright, let's take a step back and assess the details of an eminently clickable story. On Monday, DC Comics announced that the recently-minted Superman, Jon Kent — the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane — would be coming out as bisexual in an upcoming story line. What's more, he'll be embarking on a relationship with Jay Nakamura, a friend who works as a journalist, proving once and for all that no matter how much things may change in this crazy old world, the House of El will always have a thing for members of the press.
"Superman's symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice," said Tom Taylor, the story's author, in a statement released by the company. "Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics."
Superman has a boyfriend, pass it on
Mainstream comic book continuity is a gordian knot of retcons, reconsiderations, and timelines with white out spackled all over them, so it's probably worth taking a look at the characters that this story affects.
Jon Kent, the Superman whose coming-out story is scheduled to appear in the pages of "Superman: Son of Kal-El" number 5, is the son of the original Superman and his main squeeze Lois. While he's a relatively recent addition to the DC universe, he's already seen more than his fair share of narrative juggling, starting out as a remnant of a collapsing universe before being retconned into a refugee stranded on an alternate Earth, and then (insert succinct explanation of "Doomsday Clock" and the Metalverse just as soon as one becomes available).
Reactions to the revelation that Superman Jr. will be coming out as bisexual were immediate and varried. Per Variety, DC's chief creative officer Jim Lee said that the company "couldn't be prouder to tell this important story," stating "We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling and this is another incredible example." Yahoo! News exclaimed that "The DC Universe just got a little gayer." The New York Times, honest to goodness, opened their coverage on the story with "Up, up, and out of the closet!" That sort of lede is exactly what The Daily Planet has been missing.
"Superman: Son of Kal-El" number 5 is scheduled to hit comic book shops on November 9, 2021.