A New Eternals Featurette Gives Us Our Introduction To The Team

The release date for "The Eternals" is coming ever closer. Unlike the most recent Marvel movies, this one focuses on a whole new set of superheroes, and if you're not familiar with the comic books by Jack Kirby, Neil Gaiman, and John Romita Jr. (via Polygon) you may be slightly confused as to who's who right now. You know that Angelina Jolie is in there somewhere, and Gemma Chan, and Salma Hayek. This film's got some star power, but if you're trying to figure out the group dynamic here you're not alone. There are 10 of them, after all, and that many characters can be hard to keep track of in any movie.

Fortunately, Marvel just released a featurette called "Introducing the Eternals" that does just that. It focuses on each person's powers and skills, so you can get to know the individual members of the team. It even includes some tidbits about their personalities and relationships. These aliens from the planet Olympia may be a million years old, but they're new to many of us, and certainly to the MCU, so buckle up.