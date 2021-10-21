A New Eternals Featurette Gives Us Our Introduction To The Team
The release date for "The Eternals" is coming ever closer. Unlike the most recent Marvel movies, this one focuses on a whole new set of superheroes, and if you're not familiar with the comic books by Jack Kirby, Neil Gaiman, and John Romita Jr. (via Polygon) you may be slightly confused as to who's who right now. You know that Angelina Jolie is in there somewhere, and Gemma Chan, and Salma Hayek. This film's got some star power, but if you're trying to figure out the group dynamic here you're not alone. There are 10 of them, after all, and that many characters can be hard to keep track of in any movie.
Fortunately, Marvel just released a featurette called "Introducing the Eternals" that does just that. It focuses on each person's powers and skills, so you can get to know the individual members of the team. It even includes some tidbits about their personalities and relationships. These aliens from the planet Olympia may be a million years old, but they're new to many of us, and certainly to the MCU, so buckle up.
The Eternals include the goddess of war, a Bollywood star, and a sarcastic 'teen'
According to the short featurette, some of these heroes haven't seen each other for centuries. The trailer starts off by introducing Sersi (Chan), who has the power to manipulate matter and was in a relationship with Ikaris (Richard Madden), but who is currently dating human Dane Whitman (Kit Harington). Ikaris shoots laserbeams from his eye and is shown being mistaken for ... Superman. "I don't wear a cape," he clarifies. The featurette then briefly introduces Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), who is the team's technology guru.
Thena (Jolie) is the goddess of war, who can manifest different weapons. Gilgamesh (Don Lee) is a protector with a strong punch, while Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) is super-fast. She's also deaf, and played by a deaf actress, so Ridloff speaks in sign language in the video. Sprite (Lia McHugh) is the most sarcastic member of the band (which fans already knew from previous trailers); she can create illusions. Next up: Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), the self-involved Bollywood star, who is shown using his powers to manipulate energy, and Druig (Barry Keoghan), the non-violent one with mind-control powers.
Salma Hayek plays Ajak, the leader of The Eternals. She concludes at the end, "Everybody is unique and special." For many fans, it will take actually seeing the film to understand how well all these disparate personalities and powers play together, but "The Eternals" is coming to theaters November 5, so judgment day is nigh upon us.