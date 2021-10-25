Hailee Steinfeld Opens Up About Her Approach To Playing Kate Bishop In Hawkeye

After a string of wildly successful miniseries on Disney+, Marvel Studios is gearing up for the holidays with the release of "Hawkeye," the first two episodes of which will premiere on November 24, the day before Thanksgiving. The promotional materials, from trailers to posters, have leaned heavily into the kitsch of a holiday morning special, and themes of both family and the Christmas sprit seem to be prominent aspects of the limited series.

Hailee Steinfeld stars as Kate Bishop alongside Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, a casting decision that turned heads, as Steinfeld has developed a reputation for choosing her projects carefully. She's maneuvered nimbly through the worlds of both Hollywood and the music industry to great acclaim on her journey from child star to present, so something in the "Hawkeye" materials must have spoken to her.

The Kate Bishop of the comics is a traumatized — but defiant — weapons and fighting expert whom Clint Barton's Hawkeye takes beneath his wing, and who eventually joins the Young Avengers. Steinfeld's take on the character promises to share some of those core characteristics and, in a new interview, the "True Grit" actor opened up about her approach to playing the fan-favorite hero.