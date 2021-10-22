Hollywood Reacts To The Tragic Death Of Halyna Hutchins
Members of the film industry have extended their condolences today following the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins. Working as a cinematographer on the production of the western movie "Rush," Hutchins died after a prop gun was "discharged" by Alec Baldwin on set, also injuring director Joel Souza. The latter has since been released from the hospital.
Since the news was revealed, various people who had worked with Hutchins on previous projects expressed their sorrow for her loss. Actor Joe Manganiello said on Twitter, "I'm in shock. I was so lucky to have had Halyna Hutchins as my DP on Archenemy. An incredible talent and great person. I can't believe this could happen in this day and age. Gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? What a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family." Cinematographer Elle Schneider said, "Sick and devastated to hear that my friend and rockstar cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set today in New Mexico. I don't have words to describe this tragedy. I want answers. I want her family to somehow find peace among this horrific, horrific loss."
'No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set'
Other members of the filmmaking community who hadn't worked with the cinematographer also had thoughtful words to share in remembrance of Hutchins. "Midnight Mass" writer and director Mike Flanagan said, "My heart breaks for the family and friends of Halyna Hutchins – this is just horrifying and devastating news." James Gunn, director of "The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker" expressed his sadness over the news from an occurrence he's always pondering. "My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets," he said on Twitter. "I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family."
Shannon Lee, sister of the late Brandon Lee, who also died under similar circumstances while on the set of "The Crow" in 1993, tweeted on her brother's official account. "Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on Rust," she said. "No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period."