Hollywood Reacts To The Tragic Death Of Halyna Hutchins

Members of the film industry have extended their condolences today following the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins. Working as a cinematographer on the production of the western movie "Rush," Hutchins died after a prop gun was "discharged" by Alec Baldwin on set, also injuring director Joel Souza. The latter has since been released from the hospital.

Since the news was revealed, various people who had worked with Hutchins on previous projects expressed their sorrow for her loss. Actor Joe Manganiello said on Twitter, "I'm in shock. I was so lucky to have had Halyna Hutchins as my DP on Archenemy. An incredible talent and great person. I can't believe this could happen in this day and age. Gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? What a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family." Cinematographer Elle Schneider said, "Sick and devastated to hear that my friend and rockstar cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set today in New Mexico. I don't have words to describe this tragedy. I want answers. I want her family to somehow find peace among this horrific, horrific loss."