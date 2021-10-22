Why The Internet Is So Divided On Alec Baldwin's Prop Gun Accident

Some social media users believe that Alec Baldwin should be punished for his involvement in the death of Halyna Hutching and injury of Joel Souza. "Alec Baldwin should be afforded all of the due process he would give others. Read some of his tweets. Then get back to me," wrote Mike Cernovich, the conservative political commentator most movie fans will associate with the James Gunn firing controversy from 2018.

Cernovich, a vocal Donald Trump supporter, may have been referring to tweets made by Baldwin in which he called for the Capitol rioters to be given harsh prison sentences. According to Baldwin, "special arrangements" should have been made to have the insurrectionists sent to places like Rikers.

That being said, not everyone agreed with Cernovich's take on the matter. A Twitter user by the name of Derek Sinclair put his personal feelings about Baldwin to one side and expressed sympathy toward the actor. "I don't care for the guy, but if the story is accurate, then I feel sympathy for him."

Elsewhere, some social media users don't think Baldwin was to blame for the incident at all. "He wasn't in charge of loading that gun," Caitie Delaney noted. Safety on set needs to be taken so much more seriously."