Netflix's Super Crooks Trailer Promises More Millarworld Madness

What's the only thing more dangerous than a team of supervillains? A team of supervillains with a plan.

That's the idea behind the comic limited series "Supercrooks" by writer Mark Millar and artist Leinil Francis Yu, which is being adapted into the anime series "Super Crooks" by Netflix next month. A group of down-on-their-luck supervillains join up for a daring, "Ocean's 11"-style heist. Their target? The riches contained within the compound of the most successful villain of them all, who has retired to a life of luxury in Spain. To pull off the job, they'll have to avoid the big boss, the authorities, and their old superheroic nemeses.

In June, Deadline reported that Netflix had ordered a live-action adaptation of "Supercrooks," even as it was cancelling the series based on Millar's "Jupiter's Legacy." For now, fans of the comic can get a taste of what the animated version will look like, thanks to a new trailer released by Netflix October 22.