We Now Know What The Matrix Resurrections Will Be Rated

"The Matrix Resurrections" is the long-awaited fourth installment in the "Matrix" franchise. Or maybe "long-awaited" isn't even the right term to use, because no one thought there would ever be a fourth "Matrix" movie after the original trilogy concluded with 2004's definitive "The Matrix Revolutions." Maybe "much-anticipated" is more accurate. And now that the film's MPAA rating is out, anticipation is at a fever pitch.

The movie, which comes out December 22 in theaters and on HBO Max, tells the story of Neo's (Keanu Reeves) reawakening to the reality of the Matrix, and his quest to save the real world once again. Here's the official synopsis: "In a world of two realities — everyday life and what lies behind it — Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. Choice, while an illusion, is still the only way in or out of the Matrix, which is stronger, more secure and more dangerous than ever before" (via WarnerMedia).

If it's anything like the first three movies, "The Matrix Resurrections" will feature mind-expanding science fiction concepts, extraordinary special effects, and death-defying action. And its rating indicates that it will be like the first three movies — at least in the level of violence.