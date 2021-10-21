Nathan Drake's Voice Actor Had A Perfect Reaction To The Uncharted Movie's Trailer

Any time there's news of a movie adaptation of a popular video game franchise, fans usually react with some excitement and a healthy dose of trepidation. While some video game movies have fared well at the box office, overall they don't exactly have the best reputation as the height of cinema. Then there's the challenge that comes with adapting any property for the big screen: finding the right actor to play a beloved character or characters.

The "Uncharted" movie is no exception. The "Uncharted" video games offer lots of action, breathtaking visuals, and eye-popping set pieces, but the heart of the series is the relationship between Nathan Drake and his mentor, Victor "Sully" Sullivan. Nailing that relationship will be essential to the movie's success. The "Uncharted" movie considered multiple A-list actors for the role of Drake, including Chris Pratt, Nathan Fillion, and Mark Wahlberg. Ultimately, the production went with "Spider-Man: Homecoming" star Tom Holland in the role of Drake, and Wahlberg in the role of Sully.

When Holland was cast in 2017, some fans weren't convinced that the youthful-looking Brit could convincingly portray the globe-spanning antiquities hunter, with one fan writing that the casting amounted to "Uncharted Rugrats" (via The Wrap). But more recently, as Holland and others have shared set photos of Holland as Drake, some have begun warming up to the idea. And now, with Sony releasing the first official trailer for the "Uncharted" movie on Oct. 21, Holland (and Wahlberg) have a key supporter in their corner: Nathan Drake's original voice actor, Nolan North. Here's what North said about the trailer.