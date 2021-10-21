The Action-Packed Trailer For The Uncharted Movie Just Dropped

Video game movie adaptations have something of a bad reputation among both fans and critics. While some have found more box office and critical success than others, as a whole, Hollywood hasn't exactly figured out how to translate a video game story to the big screen. The "Uncharted" movie, one of the latest attempts to strike gold, seems a little more tailor made for a movie than other video games, however. The "Uncharted" games are almost cinematic in nature, featuring elaborate action set pieces and treasure hunting adventures that would make Indiana Jones proud.

The "Uncharted" movie is following a different pattern than many other video game adaptations. Instead of focusing on trying to adapt any of the 4 games in the main series, "Uncharted" will instead focus on a young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) before he became famous for his ventures into mythical cities and lost pirate treasure. Other than focusing on younger versions of the characters that fans have come to love, exact plot details for "Uncharted" have been mostly unclear.

With the release of the first trailer for the upcoming "Uncharted," that all changes.