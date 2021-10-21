The Action-Packed Trailer For The Uncharted Movie Just Dropped
Video game movie adaptations have something of a bad reputation among both fans and critics. While some have found more box office and critical success than others, as a whole, Hollywood hasn't exactly figured out how to translate a video game story to the big screen. The "Uncharted" movie, one of the latest attempts to strike gold, seems a little more tailor made for a movie than other video games, however. The "Uncharted" games are almost cinematic in nature, featuring elaborate action set pieces and treasure hunting adventures that would make Indiana Jones proud.
The "Uncharted" movie is following a different pattern than many other video game adaptations. Instead of focusing on trying to adapt any of the 4 games in the main series, "Uncharted" will instead focus on a young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) before he became famous for his ventures into mythical cities and lost pirate treasure. Other than focusing on younger versions of the characters that fans have come to love, exact plot details for "Uncharted" have been mostly unclear.
With the release of the first trailer for the upcoming "Uncharted," that all changes.
The cast of Uncharted
Other than Tom Holland in the lead role as Nathan Drake, "Uncharted" features a very stacked A-list cast. Mark Wahlberg will step into the role of Victor "Sully" Sullivan, who will act as something of a mentor to Drake as he becomes a fortune hunter. Sophia Taylor Ali will portray Chloe Frazer, who's described as a fellow fortune hunter. In the games, Frazer and Drake eventually marry, though it seems as if they're meeting much sooner in the life of Drake in this version of the story. Antonio Banderas will also join the cast, though his exact role in "Uncharted" has been uncertain up until this point.
"Uncharted" will be directed by Ruben Fleischer, who is perhaps best known as the filmmaker behind the "Zombieland" movies and the first "Venom" film. With the talent behind and in front of the camera, "Uncharted" has all the ingredients to become a highly successful video game movie. Given the rocky past of movies based on games, however, it wouldn't be surprising if fans are a little cautious about the project. Hopefully this latest look at the film goes a long way in pacifying such doubts.