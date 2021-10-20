Gabriel Luna Gives An Exciting Tease For HBO's The Last Of Us

One of the most high-profile video game adaptations in recent memory, "The Last of Us," is in production at HBO, and while details are still thin as to when the show will arrive, recent behind-the-scenes photos gave fans some ideas of how the project is coming to life. Beyond that, one of the show's cast members, Gabriel Luna, recently dropped some indications that the show's production could be nearing an endpoint.

"The Last of Us" is based on the critically acclaimed video game series of the same name. While the original was released in 2013, last year's follow-up, "The Last of Us Part II," took home Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2020. The riveting narrative follows characters like Joel, who will be played by Pedro Pascal, and Ellie, set to be portrayed by Bella Ramsey, as they travel across a dystopian United States ravaged by a deadly fungus that turns humans into primal, cannibalistic monsters.

The role of the upcoming series' third lead character, Tommy, Joel's younger brother, has gone to Luna, who recently gave some fans an idea of how much work he had left to do on "The Last of Us," even if he couldn't provide a concrete release date. Here is the exciting tease that Gabriel Luna gave fans regarding the upcoming HBO production.