The Uncharted Trailer Moment That Has Fans Freaking Out

If fortune favors the bold, then the brand new trailer for "Uncharted" suggests Sony Pictures could have one massive blockbuster on their hands. Adapted from the best-selling PlayStation franchise of the same name, the first "Uncharted" movie preview teases Tom Holland's break from web-slinging as he teams up with Mark Wahlberg and embarks on a global treasure hunt.

Holland plays brave explorer and charming adventurer Nathan Drake, who, as the new trailer teases (via YouTube), is in his early days of raiding ancient ruins and gunning down bad guys. Joining him on this adventure is Wahlberg as Victor "Sully" Sullivan, another keen eye in antiquities who ropes Drake in for this mission. Cue dusty, untouched tombs, shiny expensive objects getting pinched, and Holland putting on one of the most iconic outfits in videogame history.

As trailers go, the "Uncharted" first look is packing a serious punch. Not only is the world of the PlayStation video game series brought to life (and vividly, might we add), but it also includes several nods to Naughty Dog's flagship game series. One particular moment from this preview reveals a sequence lifted directly from a particular franchise installment, and fans are freaking out about it on social media.