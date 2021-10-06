The Most Frustrating Part Of Halloween Kills For Jamie Lee Curtis

The "Halloween" franchise has dominated the big screen for over four decades now, inviting numerous actors and filmmakers to leave their unique mark on its legacy. Be that as it may, there are a handful of staples to the horror property that generally remain constant, serving as anchor points to remind audiences of what they're in for. The most obvious of these is the face of the "Halloween" IP: the mysterious and menacing Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney/Nick Castle). But there's certainly a case to be made for another name whose presence further legitimizes any entry.

That honor belongs to Jamie Lee Curtis and her "Halloween" alter-ego, Laurie Strode. Since the original 1978 flick, she has served as Myers' biggest rival and the one person that he can't seem to kill, causing their cat-and-mouse game to spill over into multiple sequels. The most recent of the bunch, 2018's "Halloween," reignited their feud for a new generation, though it wasn't just a one-and-done thing. The premiere of "Halloween Kills" is quickly approaching, giving Curtis the chance to add yet another chapter to Strode's story.

Although, this wasn't as easy for the silver screen icon as one would imagine. She recently revealed that an aspect of "Halloween Kills" caused her some mild frustration.