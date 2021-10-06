The Most Frustrating Part Of Halloween Kills For Jamie Lee Curtis
The "Halloween" franchise has dominated the big screen for over four decades now, inviting numerous actors and filmmakers to leave their unique mark on its legacy. Be that as it may, there are a handful of staples to the horror property that generally remain constant, serving as anchor points to remind audiences of what they're in for. The most obvious of these is the face of the "Halloween" IP: the mysterious and menacing Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney/Nick Castle). But there's certainly a case to be made for another name whose presence further legitimizes any entry.
That honor belongs to Jamie Lee Curtis and her "Halloween" alter-ego, Laurie Strode. Since the original 1978 flick, she has served as Myers' biggest rival and the one person that he can't seem to kill, causing their cat-and-mouse game to spill over into multiple sequels. The most recent of the bunch, 2018's "Halloween," reignited their feud for a new generation, though it wasn't just a one-and-done thing. The premiere of "Halloween Kills" is quickly approaching, giving Curtis the chance to add yet another chapter to Strode's story.
Although, this wasn't as easy for the silver screen icon as one would imagine. She recently revealed that an aspect of "Halloween Kills" caused her some mild frustration.
Curtis had to reel in the badassery
To promote the October 15, 2021 arrival of "Halloween Kills," the cast and crew attended a press roundtable, at which Looper was present. During the event, Jamie Lee Curtis touched on her experience throughout the filming process, mentioning that she found the hospital gown Laurie Strode wears for much of the runtime to be a bit of a hindrance. Not to mention, she had to greatly restrain herself as well and dial back the badassery Strode boasted in the previous film.
As seen in "Halloween," Strode has failed to move on from her initial confrontations with Michael Myers all these years later. She's struggling with alcoholism and has become detached from her family, even pushing away her only daughter, Karen (Judy Greer). Nevertheless, when Myers reemerges and continues his path of destruction, she gets her act together and faces her old foe head-on, going as far as burning down a building with him inside top hopefully kill him once and for all. Naturally, he survives and is on the hunt in "Halloween Kills" yet again.
The latest "Halloween" gave us a brand new Laurie Strode, one that stared her demon in the face and bravely took it to its limit. In that sense, it's somewhat disheartening to learn she'll be a bit less bold in "Halloween Kills" — a sentiment that Jamie Lee Curtis appears to share.