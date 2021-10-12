The Real Reason Michael Myers Never Runs In The Halloween Movies

With "Halloween Kills" about to premiere on Oct. 15, 2021, Michael Myers will be back to menace a whole new generation of Illinois teenagers, plus Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis).

"Halloween Kills" is directed by David Gordon Green and co-written by Green, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems. This latest installment in the "Halloween" franchise is a direct sequel to the 2018 film "Halloween" — which was itself a sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 masterpiece, dropping all the other sequels and reboots that had been made before 2018. Green, McBride, and company clearly have a lot of love for the 1978 "Halloween," and they've gone to great lengths to make sure their movies look and feel like the original. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the filmmakers originally considered filming two "Halloween" movies back-to-back before ultimately deciding to do one at a time, which gives them an opportunity to course-correct if needed.

So, "Halloween Kills" will most likely contain many of the elements that made the original "Halloween" such a hit — most importantly, Michael Myers slicing and dicing his way through helpless victims while wearing his iconic William Shatner mask, without saying a word. To fans, the finer details regarding Myers have been a source of fascination for decades. Most of the stranger facets of the killer's personality are presumably in the movies for a specific purpose, either related to the character's mythology ... or, sometimes, just for filmmaking reasons.

For instance? The way that Michael Myers never seems to run after his victims. He always pursues at a leisurely pace, letting his prey tire themselves out before moving in for the kill. While it's definitely one of Myers' creepier characteristics, it is never explained onscreen. However, there are some theories.