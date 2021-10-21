The Biggest Unanswered Questions In You Season 3

The ending of "You" Season 3 once again promises a change to the show's scenery, as Joe follows through with a much-teased relocation to Paris. However, the season ends before the viewer really gets an idea of his true intentions to move there. The serial killer's obsessive nature indicates that he's on the prowl for Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle), but his final promise-slash-threat to find what he's looking for leaves things a little bit open-ended.

Joe's carefully executed Season 3 endgame might cost him his family and two of his toes, but assuming that he actually manages to convince the authorities that he's dead, it also gives him a blank slate and a new lease in life. It's possible and even pretty likely that he's not quite ready to let go of his obsession over Marienne, but his chilling promise to do so carries a potential double meaning. "I have to believe our paths are destined to cross again," Joe states. "I'll search the world if I have to. I will find You."

Sure, Joe will likely reunite with Marienne at some point in the future. This will be a pretty unpleasant surprise for her, since she almost certainly thinks that Joe is dead, and is aware that he's a murderer. However, the search itself will no doubt take the main character to all sorts of places before this happens, and fans might even find out that this plot point won't be fully resolved in "You" Season 4. After all, the series has showed before that Joe's obsessive eye is known to wander.